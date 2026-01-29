GREAT FALLS — Rory Schulte, the owner of Schulte's 38th Street Store & Coffee House in Great Falls, has been named to the Irish Echo's "40 Under 40" list, which recognizes Irish-Americans in the United States for their professional achievements and community engagement.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls business owner wins national Irish-American award

He explained, "The Irish Echo 40 Under 40 is an award that recognizes 40 individuals in the United States who are of Irish heritage who do outstanding things in their community or within the Irish community."

The list, which is often compared to Forbes' 30 Under 30, recognizes rising leaders across the country.

Schulte was nominated not just as a business owner, but also as a national officer of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, one of the country's oldest Irish Catholic fraternal organizations.

"Another individual who won this award a couple of years ago recognized it would be a good opportunity to nominate somebody from the Hibernians," Schulte said. "I'm very lucky to have that nomination, and there are also two other individuals from the Hibernians being nominated—one from Texas and one from California."

The Ancient Order of Hibernians, founded in the 1800s, promotes Irish ancestry, faith, and service.

While Schulte's recognition fits into this tradition, his path to achievement did not start with coffee or community leadership.

"My wife and I, before we married, we lived in Los Angeles," Schulte explained. "I wanted to chase a film career and all that kind of stuff, and we decided to come home. When we came home, it was a natural fit to work for my parents and learn how the business worked.”

Schulte's parents established the 38th Street Store in 1989. Rory finally bought out his company partner and his parents in 2022. He and his wife, Holli, now own and operate the shop, which has become a staple in Great Falls.

Since taking over, the couple has prioritized giving back to the community in subtle but meaningful ways.

"Trying to make sure that we're doing everything we can to help," Schulte remarked. "It's not always going to be the biggest thing in the world, and it probably won't show up on the front page of the Tribune or the Gazette or on the news, but it's something where we know somebody is impacted by it."

Schulte and his wife intend to accept the award during a ceremony in Manhattan. He is also eligible for the Irish Echo's People's Choice Award, which is open for public voting until February 27th.

