Great Falls boy helps create program to benefit animal adoption center

‘Wagging Tails’ is a new youth volunteer program at the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center that helps with fundraising for the center as well as care for the animals.

The founder of the program is 11-year old Hayden Roland.

“Me and my mom discussed me starting a youth board so kids can help animals and be able to get them homes,” Roland said.

He led the program’s meeting on Friday, and discussed their efforts to expand the program and reach more potential members through the use of social media. Roland expressed, “We’ve been doing a lot of volunteering. I’m glad seeing more and more new faces”.

The group then got to work making cat beds for the cats awaiting adoption in the center. The program was started this year and in a short time it has tripled in size and has already begun fundraising initiatives for the adoption center.



Meredith Dawson, the Community Engagement Director at Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center, explained how the program has already helped the center: “They have been helping us fundraise around town. We have glass containers that we call growlers, and they've been helping us put those in local businesses. Whatever's collected in there goes to our emergency medical fund for our animals. If you’re interested in joining Wagging Tails, we take kids ten through 16, so please let us know if you're interested, you can fill out a volunteer application on our website”.

In addition to the youth program, adults are also always welcome to volunteer at the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center.

The facility is at 900 25th Avenue NE in Great Falls. Click here to visit the website for more information.