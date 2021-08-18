Great Falls barber is giving free back-to-school haircuts to Browning students

BROWNING — Logan Gobert, the owner of Double Take Barber Shop in downtown Great Falls, is helping the community by providing free back-to-school haircuts to students in Browning.

Gobert, alongside Browning Public Schools, will host the event on August 22nd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kari McKay, the assistant principal at Browning High School and the other driving force behind the event, is overjoyed with the opportunity to invite alumni to come back and provide services like hair cuts.

She said, “We are thankful for this opportunity, and what's really cool, the team that he is bringing is not just people that work for him and his shop, but there’s a group of people who are currently in the Montana Academy of Salons from here."

Gobert is excited about the impact that this event will have: “Even if one kid appreciates it, it will be worth it for us to go up there. It was always a goal to help kids, because of so much being ignored when I was a kid, you know? When I was a child, there were really no role models, nobody for me to look up to. Like, I just want to hopefully somehow, some way, one of them kids sits in my chair, and came from the same place that I came from.”

Gobert has achieved his goal of owning his own barber shop, and although he is proud of what he has accomplished, he knows that if he would have had a role model at a younger age things would be much different - which is exactly why he is so passionate about helping the youth of the Blackfeet Reservation.