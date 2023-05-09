Exchange Club donates to Great Falls Fire Rescue

On Monday May 8th the Great Falls Exchange Club presented the Great Falls Fire Rescue Foundation with a check for $2,500 dollars.

Joann Gogo, the president of the Great Falls Exchange Club, heard of the foundation's need and sprung into action.

The Exchange Club supports four service areas including child abuse awareness, community service, Americanism, and youth programs.

The Great Falls Fire Rescue Foundation falls under the Americanism category.

Steve Hester, president of the Great Falls Fire Rescue Foundation, tells MTN News they plan on spending the money on a winch. The winch will help in low-angle rescue situations.

With the fire department already being short-staffed, this equipment will help in big ways.

“We have a special rescue tech team that are specialized in doing this kind of thing, takes fewer of them so they can get an operation [done] quicker,” Hester stated.

The Exchange Club raises money through donations and provides more than $30,000 dollars annually in support of the Great Falls Community.

Questions or comments about this story/video? Contact Maggie by clicking here.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter