East Helena Police Officers help save man's life

EAST HELENA — Three East Helena police officers were honored at the East Helena City Hall on Wednesday for their life-saving efforts.

“It means a lot. It really does. For me, it means my life, basically. I mean, I don't know that I'd be here otherwise,” says survivor, Jesse Lee.

On March 15, East Helena police officers responded to a call for an unresponsive man who was not breathing. Three police officers came upon Jesse Lee’s significant other performing chest compressions on the unresponsive Lee. The officers then proceeded to initiate CPR, alternating chest compressions and hooked up a defibrillator. East Valley Fire Rescue and St. Peter’s ambulance staff arrived approximately 8 minutes after this.

Mr. Lee was then transported to a hospital and survived the ordeal in part due to the officers' training in action.

All three officers were given a life-saving pin and life-saving award for their heroic efforts by East Helena Chief of Police Michael Sanders.

East Helena Police Officer Ken Harris, who was on the scene, said that he has to share the credit with those who have taught him what to do in such scenarios.

“You always fall back on your training. When you get into a situation like that you don't really have time to think. You don't have time to panic or anything like that. You just fall back on your training,” says Harris.

