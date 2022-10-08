Dayspring's Restoring Kindness Campaign sweeps the state once again

HELENA — At Red Fox Meadows, construction and volunteer workers gather together to install siding to a new in the neighborhood.

In 2016, Dayspring Restoration launched a campaign called restoring kindness day, where they select a day to give back to communities across Montana through employees volunteering. Bill Newman, the area manager of Dayspring, says it’s a way to show the community that they care.

“So, we are a part of what we call a restoring kindness day, that’s going across the state of Montana, into Post Falls, Idaho, and into the state of Washington as well. What we like to do is show the community that we care to give back,” said Newman.

Dayspring Restoration has partnered up with Helena Area Habitat for Humanity for Restoring Kindness Day. Habitat for Humanity is an organization that is dedicated in performing critical repairs on existing homes when needed and building affordable and safe housing units. The supervisor at Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, Chris Leipzig, says that these homes will give families more opportunities.

“Moving families into these houses gives them the chance to start off, work on their own, build up money and if they decide to move to another house or a forever home if this isn’t it, then this is an opportunity,” Leipzig said.

This is the second consecutive year Dayspring restoration has partnered with Habitat for Humanity for Restoring Kindness Day.

This is only one of eight of these volunteer locations around Montana.