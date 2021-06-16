Community rallies to support teacher diagnosed with rare form of breast cancer

HELENA — A bowl of chili brought fellowship and support for Helena first-grade teacher Rebecca Gustovich who was diagnosed earlier this year with breast cancer, specifically Paget's disease.

The charity event raised more than $5,000 which will go towards her first trip for treatment, a gift of support in the community that she cherishes the most.

“There are people that I have never met are here, everyone just wants to help,” said Gustovich. “I really think that everybody knows somebody that has been affected by breast cancer.”

It was friends and family who helped organize the event. Nikki Thennis said she was overwhelmed with people’s generosity,

“My friend has cancer, and we need to raise money and people are just like alright,” she said.

Arylel Meeds also help get things organized. She told MTN its moments when people come together that make her feel proud to be a Montanan.

“I am not really sure, what drives this particular community. To be as generous and giving and compassionate as they are. It’s really beautiful to see a community, especially one that is so welcoming as a hometown to bond together,” said Meeds.

Gustovich’s daughters were also grateful for the love and support they felt from their friends and the community.

“When we first found out she had breast cancer it was absolutely devastating, and I had no idea these many people were going to show up, so when I pulled up here just right now with my son and saw all these cars it brought tears to my eyes,” said Alexa Hayes.

“The community came together, and everybody pitch in their own way, and it means a lot to our family,” said Raina Hayes.

Helena is Rebecca Gustovich’s hometown, and she says she couldn’t be prouder to call the Queen City home.

“Just the outpouring of love and support is super humbling and just makes me feel super grateful that I live here.”