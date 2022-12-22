CNA leads effort for wig fittings for cancer patients

GREAT FALLS — Erin Loecker, an oncology CNA at Great Falls Clinic, is leading an effort to help cancer patients maintain confidence and dignity by providing a comfortable space for wig fittings.

As a CNA and a licensed cosmetologist, Erin is helping patients by providing them a way to remain feeling confident with themselves as they undergo cancer treatment.

She explained, “When patients come in here and they get diagnosed, it is very hard. I think it's important that we identify those vulnerabilities and bring them into this room and give them the option to, if they need to have their hair shaved or if they want to be fitted with a wig, have that opportunity to do so.”

Departments in the Great Falls Clinic worked with Erin to develop a donation plan that will not only pay for supplies but make it so patients don’t have to worry about a payment.

