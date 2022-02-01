Billings woman named Special Olympics Montana coach of the year

BILLINGS — It takes a certain kind of drive and commitment to volunteer to coach Special Olympics and even more so to coach multiple teams. That's part of why Paige Flotkoetter was named Special Olympics Montana coach of the year.

"It's a lot of fun and the kids have great spirits. They are fun to be around," Flotkoetter told MTN News on Sunday.

Special Olympics Montana Paige Flotkoetter (center) is presented with the Special Olympics Montana Coach of the Year award at Sunset Bowl in Billings.

Flotkoetter was presented with the award during the state bowling competition at Sunset Bowl in Billings.

Flotkoetter has coached Special Olympics for the past ten years. Of the many coaches who were nominated across the state, Flotkoetter rose to the top for her commitment, said Tammy Grimm, Billings Schools Special Olympics local program coordinator.

"She is an amazing young lady. I'll probably cry. I've seen a lot of growth over the past 10 years that she's been volunteering. When it comes to volunteering and I call and say, 'Hey Paige I need help,' she's there," Grimm said.

You may have been able to find Flotkoetter at the bowling alley this weekend, but when she's not there she's literally everywhere else.

"Special Olympics coach of pretty much everything. I do everything: gymnastics, swimming, track and field, bowling," Flotkoetter said.

Special Olympics Montana (left) Paige Flotkoetter smiles for the camera during a Special Olympics swimming practice.

"I have to say that it's hard to pick a volunteer just for one. All of the volunteers that I have worked with in the last 30 years have been amazing. They are all deserving of the award, but when you have to pick one you have to just nit pick it down. Commitment is a big thing. A lot of the coaches are all commitment and that's Paige: commitment," Grimm said.

Special Olympics Montana is always looking for volunteers, Grimm said. To learn more about the organization, visit its website by clicking here.

RELATED: Park City sprinter Lillian Briggs to compete in first-ever Special Olympics unified track meet