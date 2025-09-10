GREAT FALLS — Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central Montana has launched its "Mentoring Moves Us" campaign to recruit new mentors and sustain existing mentor-mentee relationships.

Big Brothers-Big Sisters is fundraising to support youth mentoring

The nonprofit has raised $130,000 toward its goal of $250,000 by the end of the year. The campaign aims to match more children with mentors while maintaining current partnerships.

Executive director Jesse Mahugh said the investment in mentoring programs creates long-term benefits for participating children.

"New research out showing that littles in our program are 20% more likely to go to college, and they are. They're going to earn 15% more over their lifetime. And, I mean, that's a huge difference for these kiddos," Mahugh said.

Click here if you would like to donate or get more information.