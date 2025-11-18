'Angel Trees' in Great Falls support families during holiday season

GREAT FALLS — During the holiday season, shoppers around Great Falls may notice something tucked beside the ornaments and garland: Christmas trees covered in tags instead of decorations. They’re called Angel Trees, and each tag represents the Christmas wish of a child or family in our community.

Angel Trees appear throughout the city every year, run by a variety of nonprofits, schools, clubs, and community groups. But one organization says the need this year feels especially high, and they’re asking the community to help bring some holiday magic to kids who might otherwise go without.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

'Angel Trees' across Great Falls support families during holiday season

One of the groups behind these trees is Bikers for Kids in Need. The organization partners with several agencies, including Toby’s House, schools, and recovery centers, to reach families who need support, especially during the holidays.

“We are Bikers for Kids in Need,” President Pamela Howard said. “We became a nonprofit in 2019 to support kids in need in Great Falls.”

Unlike some Angel Tree programs where shoppers pick one child, this group organizes their program into family packs, making sure every child in the same household receives a fair and meaningful Christmas.

Howard says the system is simple: volunteers pick a family tag, fill out their information, shop for the wishlist, wrap the gifts, and bring everything back. The group then delivers the presents along with a holiday meal.

While some children write down a favorite toy or book, most of the requests this year are far more practical.

“The majority of what they’re asking for is clothing, socks, underwear, winter clothes,” Howard said. “We just want to make sure they’re taken care of, because winter in Montana can be very cold.”

She says many families connected to the program are in recovery, facing financial hardship, or navigating unstable housing situations.

In fact, Howard points out that nearly 500 students in Great Falls are currently part of the McKinney-Vento program, which supports students experiencing homelessness.

“People don’t always realize how many homeless kids we have here,” she said. “We need to give those kids hope.”

For Howard, the work is very personal.

“I was one of these kids growing up,” she shared. “It’s tough when you go back to school after Christmas and everyone is talking about what they got, and you don’t know what to say.”

She says when community members choose a tag, they’re giving more than gifts; they’re giving children a sense of being seen.

“Kids start to know they’re cared about. It does something for them mentally. It’s more than presents; it gives them hope for their future.”

This year, Bikers for Kids in Need expects to assist between 125 and 150 families. And while they usually have strong support from their “Secret Santas,” Howard says the group is still trying to rebuild visibility after losing access to their original Facebook page.

“We just need people to know we’re still here,” she said.

The agency currently has three Angel Times set up: Times Square (525 Central Avenue); and at Scheels and Go! Toys & Games, both in Holiday Village Mall.

The organization has since launched a website bfkin.com where residents can learn more, get updates, and/or get involved.

