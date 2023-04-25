Plowing crews making progress on Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - Every year crews have the daunting task of clearing feet of snow off Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park.

Crews are making constant progress and have almost made it to Haystack Creek. Every curve is unique, but over the years, crews have figured out the best way to clear the snow.

“I think every single one has its own set of challenges that makes it different. I don't think you can characterize any of them as being the same. The big drift, used to be the harder part but these guys figured out a better way to do it. So they approach it now from the west and are able to able to actually carve it down so that we don't have the same dangers that we face coming at it. From the east,” said Glacier National Park Chief of Maintenance James Foster.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

Plowing cannot begin until April 1st. That is not because of snow conditions but so that animals have time to recoup from the busy summers and harsh winters. Avalanches, cloud cover, and more snow can halt work on the road at any point. Crews risk their safety every day working on this treacherous cliffside road.

“You're on new snow that nobody's ever been through. So you can feel all the changes in the snow underneath the bulldozers. And that's always a little bit scary. So it makes you pay attention but it's a normal part of operating the machine. And it's kind of fun. Even though you're you know, there's certain things that are scary in your life. Like when you go on a ride at the fair, but it's also fun,” said Engineering Equipment Operator Herb Ferguson.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

Every time the plow crew gets in the machines there is a risk that they could lose their life but after 23 years, Ferguson still hops in the machines and trusts the avalanche spotters and forecasters to keep him safe.

“Yeah, I mean that thought runs through your mind, but it can happen in any drive into work. So we try to mitigate the work up here. We try to keep it so that we minimize the possibility of an accident,” said Ferguson.

There is no current opening date for Going-to-the-Sun Road but portions of the road will be open to hikers and bikers beginning on May 5, 2023. Visit https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/conditions.htm for the latest closure and access updates.

