Photos: Helena and Capital High 2021 Class graduates, ending their pandemic year

HELENA — Helena High and Capital High held their graduation ceremonies. The class of 2021 went through the school year dealing with cancellations and pandemic restrictions.

Alexie Aguayo

Parents welcomed their teenagers as they walk into Nelson Stadium for a milestone graduation, especially with their school year hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic and with many learning curves

“It was definitely about self-motivation and getting out of bed just to do work from home and stuff like that,” says Jacob Yaeger, a Capital High grad. “So it was definitely a good preparatory thing for college, to get up and go at it."

About 600 students graduated in a ceremony structured much closer to pre-pandemic times . Each student got ten tickets for their audience, no masks were required, and more.

“I think a huge part that we missed out on our senior year was just not having any of the activities like no sporting events, no dances, things like that,” says Allison McJannet, a Helena High grad. “So we're very glad to be graduating and having the experience outside of that."

That experience was met with many smiles and waves to nearby family as they set off to their next step in their lives.

"I'm super excited. I can't wait to see where we all go in our lives and it's just crazy to think that the four years are already over," says Elizabeth Walker, a Capital High grad.