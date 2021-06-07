Person dies after one-vehicle crash along I-15

GREAT FALLS — A 40-year old person died following a one-vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Friday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the person was northbound on I-15 at about 4:45 p.m. when his vehicle went off the right side of the highway at mile marker 163 near Boulder.

The vehicle crashed into the guardrail, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver - the only occupant of the vehicle - sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to St. James hospital in Butte, and later transferred to St. Vincent hospital in Billings.

The MHP says that the person died from the injuries on Sunday, June 6th.

According to the MHP, the road was dry at the time of the crash, and at this point, there are no indications that impaired driving or speed were factors.

The name of the person has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.