PACT Act backdated benefits reimbursement deadline extended through Monday

HELENA — The VA announced Thursday they are extending the deadline through Monday for veterans to apply for retroactive PACT Act benefits.

If veterans apply by 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time on August 14, the application will be back-dated to August 10 of last year.

The PACT Act ensures veterans get automatic coverage for 23 illnesses linked to exposure, without having to prove how they got sick.

There is no deadline to receive current or future benefits, but by applying for backdated benefits veterans can get reimbursement for care related to specific illnesses now covered.

The VA said the decision to extend the deadline from Aug. 9 to Aug. 14 was made out of an abundance of caution following some people experiencing technical difficulties with their website.

