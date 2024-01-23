Overland Express reopens after cold weather causes damages

HELENA — Due to the recent cold weather in Helena, Overland Express has experienced some unfortunate events.

The recent cold spell led to Overland Express having to close its doors for three days.

On January 13, a pipe burst in their maintenance room.

“Pouring water out, all the way to the dumpster. We had to call the city and have them come shut the water off because we couldn’t get it to stop,” said Renea Howard, the General Manager of Overland Express.

Renea and her employees spent three days cleaning up the damage.

They were able to re-open on Thursday, January 18, but not for long.

“We were open Thursday, Friday, part of the day Saturday, then we had another pipe burst in the restaurant,” Howard said.

This pipe was in a separate area of the restaurant.

Once again Renea and her employees were able to clean up the damage quickly and re-open the next day, a Sunday, a day they are not normally open to the public.

“We were going to open the next two Sundays for employees to make up some of their wages, which we did this last Sunday and we’ll be open again next Sunday,” said Howard.

Renea is grateful for all the support from the community and her employees to get the restaurant back up and running and serving her customers.

“If it wasn’t for Helena we wouldn’t be here,” Howard said.