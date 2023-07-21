Oro Fino camp moving from private land to nearby Forest Service property

HELENA — You may have noticed a homeless encampment off of Oro Fino Gulch, just outside of Helena City limits on the way to Unionville. MTN went to the camp briefly Friday and spoke with individuals trying to help the people there.

Good Samaritan Ministries in Helena is working to provide services to people living there.

Assistance coordinator Ara Babcock said she visits the encampment every day. She explained the encampment is drug and alcohol free, the residents work to ensure it is clean, and some of the residents have or are looking for jobs.

The reason those people are there? Necessity.

“We just have to remember that there are not a lot of options right now, and that everyone right now is trying to make the best out of a bad situation. And, we need to help lift each other up,” said Babcock.

The camp will be moving a little in the next few days. According to law enforcement, the encampment was located on private property, and the owner wanted the area cleared of people.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s office gave encampment residents notice, and will give out citations Saturday to anyone who has not vacated the private land.

Individuals at the camp say they're already working at moving to nearby U.S. Forest Service land to comply.