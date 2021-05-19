Original Governor's Mansion reopening to guided tours

HELENA — The Original Governor’s Mansion will reopen on June 1 to guided tours after being closed for more than a year.

The guided tours closed to the public at the same time the state went into a lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic.

Guided tours are offered Tuesday through Saturday, beginning every hour on the hour from noon until 3 p.m. Masks are preferred, but not required. Tours are limited to groups of 10 or fewer.

Admission is $4 for adults and $1 for children. Cash and exact change are preferred.

The Original Governor’s Mansion is located at 304 North Ewing Street in Helena.

The museum at the Montana Historical Society located at 225 North Roberts Street remains open for self-guided tours. Exhibits include featured art by Charles M. Russell; the Neither Empty Nor Unknown gallery, which explores Montana at the time of Lewis and Clark; and Montana Homeland, which examines how people worked, played, raised families, and built communities.

Museum admission is $5 for adults, $1 per child. The family rate is $12.

