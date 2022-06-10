Thomas Q. ‘Tom’ Sullivan, 89, died June 7th in Townsend at the home of his daughter surrounded by family. Tom is a native of the Bitterroot valley, Montana born to Thomas and Phyllis Flanigan Sullivan on February 1, 1933. He was the oldest of four siblings.

Shortly after entering the Air Force in 1953, Tom met his future bride, Mildred Belgard, while stationed in Louisiana. They were married in 1953 and their first year was spent living in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts while he was stationed at Otis Airforce Base. After the Air Force service in 1956 he was hired by Mountain Bell Telephone Co. In 1977 he was transferred to Helena and retired from AT&T in 1987.

After retirement, many winters were spent with friends and family in the desert near Quartzsite, AZ.

Tom is survived by his wife Millie, and five children: Jeanette Bloom of Helena, Laura Frazier of Townsend, Thomas M Sullivan (Betty) of Owensboro, KY, Charlie Sullivan (Sharon) of Orland, CA, and Patrick Sullivan (Lori) of Plano, TX. He is survived by grandchildren Hannah and Sarah Frazier, Jonathon and Michael Sullivan, Kristin Hayworth, Chance Sullivan, Katie Justice, Bethany and Nathan Sullivan, and three great grandchildren, Tycho Hayworth, Lucas Gilpin, and Paisley Justice.

He is also survived by his sister Lenore Rose of Hardin, MT and many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Phillip and Dana, grandson Zachery Bloom, and close friends Jerry and Mary Hudspeth.

Tom was much loved by family. In his final weeks family members traveled from around the world to say goodbye – including Chance Sullivan from Borneo, Michael and his Mom from Kentucky, Katie and daughter Paisley from California, and son Charlie from Orland, CA.

Special thanks are to go to Vince Baster and St Peters Hospice for their wonderful care. A Graveside Service with Military Honors has been held at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison, MT. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Tom.