Obituary: Williams Wohlers

WILLIAM J WOHLERS

Bill was called home to be with his Lord Wednesday, January 17, 2024. He was born in New York City on October 27, 1942.

As a child his family moved to New Jersey. Upon graduation from high school, he joined the Army. He came to know the Lord while in the Army and from then on dedicated his life to serving the Lord. After completing his education in theological studies, he pastored a church in New Jersey and then in 1971 he moved his family to Big Timber, MT to pastor a church. He pastored several churches in Montana and then became the chaplain at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. He and his wife have enjoyed the last 10 years of retirement in Helena.

A Celebration of Bill’s Life is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Life Covenant Church, 800 N Hoback St., followed by a reception at the church. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bill.