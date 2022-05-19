Obituary: Lois Aleen Lund

Lois Aleen Lund, 86, died of natural causes Monday, April 18 at the Masonic Home in Helena, MT.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of Anderson Stevenson and Wilke Funeral home in Helena.

Survivors include daughters Deb (Candace) of Helena and Diane (Linda) of Great Falls; sister in law, Willie of Phoenix, nephew Greg of Tempe, niece Pam of Phoenix; other nieces and nephews. Lois was born September 15, 1935, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Lois was a master at managing businesses and people. She ran her parent’s restaurant at the age of 13 when they were severely injured in an automobile accident. She used her talents during the 60’s as the principal’s secretary for Public Schools 80 and 110 in Indianapolis. During this time, she was also a Tupperware lady. After the family moved to Helena, she worked as a civilian secretary for the Army National Guard, retiring as a secretary in the Criminal Investigative Branch of the Internal Revenue Service.

Always up for new adventures, fun, and friendship Lois traveled with her group of lady friends to the cherry blossom festival in Savannah, to Vermont for the fall colors, New York, New Orleans, San Francisco, and Branson. She also went with her daughters to Hawaii (Diane) and Puerto Rico (Deb & Candace). Ever the social butterfly, she belonged to two Red Hats Society chapters and was the queen in one. Another highlight was the “Annual Social Event of the Year Garage Sale” which she organized and ran for over 35 years. She also enjoyed volunteering at the information desk at St. Peters hospital. Lois had a beautiful voice that she would exercise often singing gospel tunes around the house. She was a member of the Calvary Tabernacle Choir as a child and an active member of the Covenant Methodist Church in Helena.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Duane; her parents Floyd and Marguerite Hicks; and twin daughters.

Services will be held on June 9 at 11:00 am at Anderson Stevenson and Wilke Funeral home with a reception to follow. Burial will be at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Masonic Home of Helena or to an organization of your choice. The family would like to extend our gratitude to all the caregivers at Son Heaven, the Masonic Home, and St. Peters Hospice for taking such good care of mom during the final stage of her life journey. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Lois.