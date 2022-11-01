Obituary: John Rogan

John Edward “Jack” Rogan passed away peacefully on October 31, 2022. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend.

Jack was born in Helena, Montana on January 25, 1932 to John and Emma “Babe” Rogan at the ranch in the Helena valley. He attended Warren School and then Saint Mary’s School from the first through eighth grade. He completed 3 years of high school at Helena High and 1 year at Cathedral High. Jack then enlisted in the United States Navy and then the United States Air Force, being honorably discharged on April 24, 1956.

On May 11, 1957 Jack married Lois Ann Rogan. They had three children, Colleen, Michael (Mike), and John Rogan. He and Lois farmed in the Helena Valley, along Prickly Pear Creek, for 20 years until they sold the ranch and moved to East Helena in 1983. After farming, he worked for Bailly Insulation in Helena for several years. Jack concluded his career by driving truck for Helena Sand and Gravel for 14 years. He received many safety awards during his tenure there and was entrusted with the newest vehicles because he took such good care of them.

Jack was a great farmer raising huge crops of hay, barley and potatoes. He said you could grow just about anything in that rocky valley soil if you had enough water. And he was a master of “borrowing” water from the other farmers. He also had a herd of cattle. Many a cold winter would find a new born calf in the house warming up beside the kitchen heater. Although he left the farm, farming never left him. In town, he had a garden for years, growing delicious potatoes, tomatoes and squash. He planted and tended trees and bushes in the yard, which are still thriving today.

As a Montanan who grew up in the depression era, Jack could fix just about anything. He also had a love of antique cars. He bought a broken-down 1929 Model A from friend Chris Hahn’s dad for $50. Jack and son Mike spent many years restoring it. He also had a 1948 double-clutch dump truck aptly named “The Flash” after its bright red sideboards, which he treated with tender loving care. His garage was always neatly arranged and he knew where to find any tool or part.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife Lois Rogan, who passed away on October 20, 2022, his parents, and siblings Marie Hicks, Bill Rogan, and Patricia Wold. He is survived by his sisters Isabelle “Issie” Pistelak, Helena, and Helen “Cookie” Rogan, Austin, Texas; his children Colleen Rogan, Helena; John Rogan, East Helena; Mike (Donna) Rogan, Helena; granddaughter Tammy and Collin Frerck, Tolar Texas; great grandson Jace Frerck, Tolar, Texas; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A joint celebration of life will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. for both Lois and Jack. A reception will follow in the church basement. Following the reception, Interment will take place at 2:30 at Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery, Helena, Montana.

Jack was able to live at his home until recent months. Special thanks to the skilled and caring staff of the St. Peter’s Hospital Emergency Room and Medical Floor, Cooney Rehabilitation, Bee Hive Assisted Living, and Saint Peter’s Health Hospice, as well as the many friends and family who provided assistance, well wishes, and prayers during this time. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jack.

