Obituary: Esther Christina Berg Tichenor

Esther Tichenor, age 83, passed away in Helena, MT, in her home, surrounded by her children, on March 28, 2022.

Esther was born August 6, 1938, in Big Sandy, MT, the third child of Halvard and Alice (Panchot) Berg McConkey. She was baptized and confirmed in Christ Lutheran Church. She attended school in Big Sandy, graduating in 1956.

She and Stan Tichenor were married March 28, 1957, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Seattle, WA where Stan was employed at the North Central Outlook. Thus, began over 50 years of their life together in the newspaper and printing business. She and Stan operated and owned newspapers and/or print shops in Stanford, Big Timber, Townsend, Fort Benton, and Helena. Esther was also a typesetter for the Harlowton Times and worked in bindery department at the Park County News in Livingston.

Esther offered her abilities to Scouts as leader during the growing up years of their children. She was also an avid supporter of Townsend and Fort Benton Chamber of Commerce organizations. Watching her children succeed was her greatest pleasure. Esther’s home was the hub of most family reunions and holiday dinners. Esther took much pride in her yard, garden, and home.

Stan and Esther had four children, Teresa DeLane of Helena, Stanley Michael, AZ who passed away in March 2014, Stephen Dean of Helena, and Timothy Wayne of Belgrade. They also have eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Esther was preceded in death by her husband Stan in 2009, Marlene Standing in 2005, Warren Berg in 2021, and Dave Berg in 2022. She is survived by Sharon Patterson of St. Regis, Bonnie Clixby of Missoula, and Stan’s two brothers, Daryl and Wayne and families.

At her request there will be no service but a family gathering to celebrate her life at a later date. Interment of ashes will be beside her husband at Forestvale Cemetery, Helena, MT. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Esther.