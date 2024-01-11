Obituary: Ellen Eileen Miller

Ellen Eileen Miller, age 96, of Helena, passed away January 1, 2024. She was born on October 28, 1927 in Helena, MT to John and Ellen Gross of East Helena. She lived her entire life in East Helena.

Eileen was married to Arnold Miller and to this marriage a daughter Gayle and a son Ronald was born. She and Arnold later divorced.

Eileen worked for many years at the Federal Reserve Bank in Helena, there she made many lifelong friends and travel companions.

Eileen was preceded in death by her daughter Gayle Carpenter; her son Ronald Miller; and a sister Margene Grose. She is survived by her sister Donna Neidhardt of Hamilton; son-in-law Robert Carpenter; granddaughter Leah Carpenter of AK; a grandson Jerrod Carpenter; great grandson Easyn Carpenter of Bozeman; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hunters Pointe in Helena for their many years of friendship and care of Eileen.

A Funeral Mass was held on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in East Helena followed by a Rite of Committal at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family of to share a memory of Eileen.