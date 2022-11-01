Now on sale: Montana Millionaire tickets

GREAT FALLS — Tickets for the annual Montana Millionaire raffle went on sale on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The Montana Lottery said that this year's Montana Millionaire will once again feature two million-dollar grand prizes this year. A second-tier prize of $100,000 has also been added to the final drawing.

There will also be two "Early Bird" drawings: a $100,000 drawing will be on November 25; a $25,000 drawing will be on December 16.

In addition, there will be 3,000 “instant win” tickets: 1,800 of the tickets will be worth $500, and 1,200 of the tickets will be worth $100.

Tickets are $20 each; there will be 280,000 tickets sold this year. They can be bought at most convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores.

Tickets will be sold until they are all bought - which happened in just six days last year.

The Montana Lottery said the drawing date for the three big prizes (two for $1M, one for $100K) will be between December 26, 2022, and January 1, 2023; the exact date has not yet been determined.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Last year's two winning million-dollar tickets were sold in Butte and Missoula. Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.