As 2026 begins, many Great Falls residents are establishing new goals and resolutions, ranging from better mental health to committing to a fitness program. However, as local experts point out, success frequently boils down to perspective, realism, and simply getting started.

New Year's resolutions: How to set yourself up for success in 2026

According to Jessica Price, clinical therapist at Open Door Wellness, one of the most common mistakes people make is considering resolutions as all-or-nothing commitments.

"Instead of looking at it as a resolution, it would be more of a goal," Price said. “Put your mind in a different place. So, think smart. It needs to be something that is specific, measurable, attainable, or achievable, relevant, and time-based.”

Many people set lofty expectations at the beginning of the year, only to feel discouraged when development is slow. Therapists like Price encourage you to give yourself grace and recognize that every day is an opportunity to reset.

"Having that grace for yourself in those moments, recognizing that it's a new start, it's a new beginning," Price said. "So, you have opportunities every day to start fresh."

Whether the goal is to acquire a new skill, improve mental health, or increase physical fitness, patience and consistency can mean the difference between long-term success and burnout.

"I would say that's a great opportunity for grounding," Price replied. "So, whether it's a self-improvement movement or it's faith-based, just something for stability."

For many who make fitness their New Year's resolution, entering a gym for the first time can be scary. Logan Hough, owner of Wellness 406 Gym in Great Falls, believes that fear often prevents individuals from ever starting.

"The intimidation of just walking in the door, because that's probably the hardest part," Hough said. "So coming in, getting acclimated with the gym and realizing that there's way more people that are here to help you and they want to see you succeed than there are that are here to judge you."

Hough says gyms typically experience spikes in membership at the start of the year which can lead to overcrowding, but access to a 24 gym can ease those concerns.

"During the new year, business picks up," Hough remarked. "But being 24/7, there's never really a time that's overly crowded. So, you're never gonna have to worry about coming in and waiting on a piece of equipment or anything like that.”

Wellness 406, one of Great Falls' few locally owned gyms, takes pride in providing a warm, family-style environment.

"Sign up and walk in the door because that's the two hardest parts," Hough told me. "So, once you do that, everything after that is a lot easier."

Price added, "Everything is hard until it's not. Everything will be challenging from the beginning... Just start. That's all you need to do. Just start. Do not give up."

As Great Falls residents begin the new year, local professionals say success does not necessitate a complete life overhaul — just concentration, intention, and the desire to take the first step.