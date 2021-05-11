New Spectrum Store opens in Helena

HELENA — Charter Communications, Inc. announced Tuesday the opening of a new Spectrum Store in Helena at 3215 N. Montana Ave, next to the new Old Navy store

The Spectrum store provides options for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile or Voice services.

“Our Spectrum store’s team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” said Pattie Eliason, Senior Vice President, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “Our new store in Helena is a convenient and safe environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while following current local and state health and safety guidelines.”

The new Spectrum store also offers news devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile. The service is billed as a mobile option designed to provide customers the highest quality experience at a value, including access to next-generation 5G service where available.

Along with ordering and sampling Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.

To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, with occupancy of the store managed by store employees. Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.

The Spectrum store at 3215 N. Montana Ave, Suite 1, is open weekdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

