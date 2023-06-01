New outdoor recreation space opening in East Helena

EAST HELENA — Prickly Pear Land Trust is opening up a new outdoor recreation area in East Helena called "The Grove."

“This is another of our community conservation projects. And we love the fact that we’re able to bring this to the community of East Helena and kind of unlock some potential in an area that we haven’t been able to work in previously,” says Programs and Trails Director for PPLT, Nate Kopp.

After environmental remediation efforts to bring the property up to recreational standards, the area was transferred to PPLT.

The 80-acre plot sits near JFK Park and near another plot of land owned by the school district of East Helena. PPLT plans to hand over The Grove to the school district in the future.

This area is meant to bring even more enjoyment and outdoor recreation to the residents of East Helena and beyond. And to even help keep the community safe says Kopp.

“It’s already serving the purpose of getting folks off the road to bike through the park to get into town, rather than having to go down a busy street and then access south of the creek,” says Kopp.

A trail winds its way through the area, accessible to biking, walking, running, wheelchairs, and other modes of transportation. Grass seedlings planted last year have sprouted into the lush greenery that surrounds the path. Additionally, Prickly Pear Creek runs near the trail. Kopp says they may create an additional trail in the future leading up towards the creek.

Various partners in making this area a reality include PPLT, the City of East Helena, the East Helena school district, the EPA, the Montana Natural Resource Damage Program, and the Montana Environmental Trust Group.

East Helena Mayor Kelly Harris sees how the investment in East Helena can benefit the town for future generations.

“It shows you that all the different entities that come together and want to invest in East Helena right now. I think it goes, it speaks to where we’re going as a city. And I think it speaks to that other people see that and see it as a viable place to, you know, invest in whether it be housing, or schools, or outdoor opportunities. And, you know, we are, we as a city are very supportive of that,” says Harris.

While the trail is currently open for use, an official opening will be held this Saturday morning.

Kopp also says an official map of The Grove will be posted by the end of this week.