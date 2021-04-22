New Ace Hardware store opens in Helena

HELENA — The new Valley Ace store held its grand opening on April 22, 2021 in Helena. The new Ace store, located at 7515 N Montana Avenue (right next to Bob's Valley Market), reaches residents in Helena's North valley.

Valley Ace is the first Ace store opened by the Bartmess family.

In a press release, Valley Ace says the store has been designed to reflect the needs of the North Valley, including solutions to everyday home maintenance needs.

“Our mission is to provide customers with the neighborly advice and assistance they have come to expect from Ace,” says Steve Bartmess, owner of Valley Ace. “We look forward to becoming a helpful and valuable neighbor to the community, both inside and outside the walls of our store.”

The grand opening festivities will kick off on Thursday, April 22nd with the traditional ribbon cutting being replaced by a Stihl chainsaw log cutting ceremony. Festivities will continue until Sunday, April 25th. Activities include giveaways, store sales, demonstrations, kid's coloring contest, free BBQ, and more.

Valley Ace Store Information: