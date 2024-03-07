Watch Now
Nearly 5,000 businesses joined Montana's economy in February

Posted at 4:37 PM, Mar 07, 2024
HELENA — Montana welcomed roughly 5,000 new businesses in February, according to the Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen.

Jacobsen says that makes for 200 more businesses than this time last year.

The Secretary of State’s office is providing a one-time fee waiver for all Montana businesses filing their annual report. You must file before April 15.

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen said, “We’re proud that our state has been rated the number one state to start a new small business.”

In 2023, 59,000 new businesses were registered in Montana.

