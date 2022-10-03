Zelenskyy responds to Elon Musk's advice to end Ukrainian-Russian conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a Twitter poll, asking people to weigh in on Elon Musk's feelings toward Russia.

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022

The poll is an apparent response to the billionaire's tweet about how to de-escalate the situation between Ukraine and Russia.

Russia invaded the country in February. Despite facing setbacks, Russia shows no sign of ending the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would use all means necessary to defend Russian areas.

Putin now claims parts of Eastern Ukraine are part of Russia after sham elections.

Musk tweeted that in order for peace to be achieved, the regions must have a new election under U.N. supervision.

"Russia leaves if that is will of the people," Musk tweeted.

Musk said Ukraine should also give up Crimea and remain neutral, which likely means not joining NATO. Ukraine is attempting to fast-track its entry into the military alliance.

Musk added that his suggestions are what will likely happen in the end anyway.

However, he noted that the conflict could boil over into a nuclear war, although, he called the scenario "unlikely."

The callout from Zelenskyy is a change of tune. He previously praised Musk for providing the country with equipment to hook up to his Starlink satellites, which offer Wi-Fi services to soldiers on the frontlines.