You can purchase a Tesla by using Bitcoin, Elon Musk announces

David Zalubowski/AP
Clouds are reflected in the hood of an unsold 2020 Model Y sports-utility vehicle as it sits at a Tesla dealership late Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 1:30 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 15:30:17-04

If you want a Tesla, you can now buy one with Bitcoin.

On Twitter Wednesday, Elon Musk announced the news that "you can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin."

On Tesla's website, the company explained that the way to pay with Bitcoin was to initiate payment from your Bitcoin wallet by scanning the QR code or copying and pasting the Bitcoin address and the exact Bitcoin amount into your wallet.

According to Business Insider, the current price of a Bitcoin is just over $50,000.

The cost of a 2021 Tesla Model 3, the car maker's entry-level vehicle, is just under $40,000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

