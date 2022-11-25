Woman who accused Trump of raping her in 1990s files new lawsuit

Former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll has sued former President Donald Trump under a new law that took effect in New York on Thursday.

The Associated Press reported that the Adult Survivors Act allows a one-year window for victims of sexual assault to be able to sue their abusers years after an alleged attack.

On Thanksgiving, Carroll sued Trump for defamation and battery, ABC News and the AP reported.

This marks the second time Carroll has sued Trump.

Carroll first accused Trump when she claimed in a 2019 book that he raped her in the mid-1990s in a Manhattan luxury store dressing room, the Associated Press reported.

The new claim is battery, which Carroll said Trump allegedly committed “when he forcibly raped and groped her,” the AP reported. She also alleged that Trump defamed her last month when he denied raping her, the news outlet reported.

In her initial suit, Carroll sued Trump for defamation, which is currently tied up in an appeals court, the Associated Press reported.

Trump has denied the allegations.