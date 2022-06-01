Woman injured in Brooklyn subway shooting sues gun maker Glock

A woman who was shot in the subway shooting in New York City in April is suing the maker of the alleged gun used in the attack.

According to the Associated Press, Illene Steur filed a lawsuit against gun manufacturer Glock for “reckless disregard for human life."

Officials believe the gun the suspect allegedly used in the attack was a 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun, the AP reported.

Frank James was arrested last month and has since pleaded not guilty to terrorism and gun charges.

Ten people, including Steur, were injured in the attack.

In her lawsuit, Steur said Glock “endangered public health and safety" with its guns' marketing, distribution, and sales.

The New York Times reported that Steur suffered significant gunshot injuries, including a bullet fracturing part of her spine.

According to CNN, Steur was able to sue the gun maker in the state after a federal judge last week upheld a New York law that allows lawsuits to be brought against gunmakers or dealers for their injuries sustained in a shooting.