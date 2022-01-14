Watch: Vehicle driven by suspected drunk driver goes airborne across Michigan highway

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A car was caught on video the moment it went airborne across snowy highway US-131 in Allegan County, Michigan on Thursday.

Michigan State Police say it happened while the driver was going southbound crossing through Dorr Township.

According to Michigan troopers, the black Chevy Impala left the roadway driving up a dirt embankment when it then went airborne and hit a road sign before landing on the vehicle's passenger side in a ditch.

Car driven by suspected drunk driver goes flying across US-131

Authorities said the 25-year-old driver from Kalamazoo survived the crash with non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers say he was taken to the hospital for evaluation and a blood draw because they believed he was exhibiting multiple signs of intoxication.

Due to his injuries, troopers say the driver was not arrested. Police said various charges including operating while intoxicated are being sought.

This story was originally published by Mark Huizinga of Scripps station WXMI in Grand Rapids.