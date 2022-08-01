Visiting world's tallest tree could result in fine, jail time

Want to visit the world’s tallest tree? Too bad, it’s off-limits.

The National Park Service said last week that areas around Hyperion are closed, and those who end up near the tree face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

The tree is located in the Redwood National Park in California.

The National Park Service said it is located around dense vegetation and requires heavy bushwhacking in order to reach the tree. The government said the tree became a popular destination for bloggers and writers.

Those bloggers and writers, the National Park Service said, "trampled and damaged" the surrounding forest.

The tree was discovered in 2006 and is believed to be 600 and 800 years old. It skies 380 feet into the sky and weighs an estimated 230 tons.

Despite its incredible height, the National Park Service said visiting the tree doesn’t offer all that impressive of a view.

“A view of Hyperion doesn’t match its hype,” the National Park Service said. “Hyperion’s trunk is small in comparison to many other old-growth redwood trees and its height cannot be observed from the ground. Please remember that flying drones and climbing redwoods is illegal. Violators have and will be cited. There are hundreds of trees on designated trails that are more impressive to view from the tree’s base.”