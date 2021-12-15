Watch
NewsUS News

Actions

Video captures bold theft outside San Francisco restaurant

This comes amid a rash of robberies in the Bay Area.
items.[0].image.alt
CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 3.42.45 PM.png
Posted at 2:43 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 16:45:59-05

A bold theft was captured by a camera outside a San Francisco restaurant.

A woman’s purse was stolen in a drive-by robbery as she dined outside.

It happened in just 4 seconds.

Video shows a suspect getting out of a car, reaching over a barrier, and snatching the victim’s purse.

The woman later discovered her car was stolen, too.

This comes amid a rash of robberies in the San Francisco area.

Authorities continue to search for those involved in robberies at Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and a Bloomingdale's store.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader