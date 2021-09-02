Vermont program offers up to $7,500 to in-demand workers who relocate to the state

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Looking to move? Vermont has launched a new program that offers up to $7,500 to in-demand workers who relocate to The Green Mountain State.

The reimbursement grants would be offered by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development to those who move to the state on or after July 1, 2021.

The program is aiming to attract new residents to the state, grow its workforce, and support employers facing workforce challenges due to low unemployment and those struggling to find qualified candidates.

To qualify for the program, the new resident must fill a “qualifying position” with a Vermont employer.

Remote worker grants will be available to those who relocate to Vermont, on or after Feb. 1, 2022, and work remotely from within Vermont for an out-of-state employer.

Officials say qualifying occupations targeted by this new program are those with an acute need and projected to have the most openings in the near term, including cooks and servers, childcare workers, registered nurses, construction laborers, delivery drivers, elementary school teachers, and retail salespeople.

Similar to previous programs, this program requires applicants to relocate to Vermont before being considered for a grant.

Those interested in receiving a grant must submit a complete application, including proof of residency and documentation of eligible expenses. Grants will be awarded to those newly relocated workers who submit complete applications on a first-come, first-served basis. The application portal for the program is now open.

“This program will attract workers from out of state to fill vacancies with Vermont employers who are dealing with critical workforce shortages and focus on those sectors most severely impacted by the pandemic,” said Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein.

Before you up and move to Vermont for the $7,500 though, it's important to note that the cost of living is higher in the state than in other areas of the U.S. A recent index showed only nine states and Washington, D.C. had a higher cost of living.