US State Department spokesperson leaving role

The longest-serving federal agency spokesperson in the Biden administration is set to exit the role later this month.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price will leave his position with the department to work directly with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Price has been the face of the department's press briefings during President Joe Biden's time in office. The announcement of his departure and transition was released on Tuesday.

Price worked as a staffer for the National Security Council and the CIA during the Obama administration and publicly resigned from working in the government early in 2017 objecting to working under then-President Donald Trump.

Blinken credited Price for resuming daily press briefings when he started in January 2021, and said he has held over 200 briefings since then.