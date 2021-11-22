US sees rise of COVID-19 infections ahead of the holidays

COVID-19 infections in the U.S. are on the rise.

During a virtual meeting of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky say the seven-day rolling for COVID-19 infection is 92,000. That's an increase of about 18% from the week prior.

"Infections among the unvaccinated continue to drive this pandemic," Dr. Walenksy said.

The uptick comes as millions of Americans gather for the holidays. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Walensky reiterated, however, that vaccinated Americans should feel comfortable being around their loved ones this year.

"We certainly want families to gather and we certainly don't want these issues to create wedges in families," Dr. Walensky said.

On Friday, the U.S. expanded eligibility to booster shots for all Americans. Adults 18 and over can now get a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot six months after their first series. Adults can also get the Johnson & Johnson booster two months after receiving their first dose.

"Not only do boosters work, they work even better than the peak dose, the peak response after the second dose," Dr. Fauci said.

Fauci added that they don't have the data yet to show when Americans may need a fourth shot. He said he's hopeful that will remain highly effective for longer than the first two shots.