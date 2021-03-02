US Coast Guard calls off search for missing 87-year-old pilot

The United States Coast Guard has called off its search for an 87-year-old pilot who went missing in Florida.

Brendan Spratt's son told The Tampa Bay Times that his father was supposed to return to Boca Raton last week, but never made it there.

According to NBC Miami, Spratt was piloting a 1991 Lanclair 320 plane.

According to CNN, Spratt went missing 17 miles southeast of Boca Raton.

On Friday, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center reported a downed aircraft that looked similar to Spratt's, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The Times reported the search ended Monday without crews, who searched nearly 16,000 square miles, not turning up with anything.