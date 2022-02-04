US added a surprisingly positive 467K jobs in January, report says

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that the U.S. added 467,000 jobs in January, a report that far outpaced bleak projections by analysts who were concerned about the effect the omicron variant had on the economy last month.

CNBC reported on Wednesday that some projections showed the U.S. had lost as many as 400,000 jobs last month as the country saw record spread of COVID-19. The outlet reported that "consensus forecast" called for a gain of 150,000 jobs.

Friday's report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the unemployment rate was 4.0%, largely unchanged from December.

President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on the report — as he has for the past several months — at 10:45 a.m. ET at the White House.

This story is breaking and will be updated.