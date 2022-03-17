Ukrainian emergency crews rescue cat buried in rubble

A cat buried in rubble in Ukraine has been rescued.

In a video released by the State Service of Ukraine for Emergencies on Wednesday, firefighters are seen digging a cat out from a building's rubble in Kharkiv after a reported missile strike.

In a translation of the Facebook post, the "cat lost its owners and one of nine lives during another groundbreaking attack in Kharkiv with missiles."

According to the Facebook post, rescue crews passed that cat to "a caring woman who promised to look after him."

Russian forces have been attacking the city for days, according to CNN.

Since the invasion, Russian armed forces have killed more than 500 civilians in the country's second-largest city, New York Times reported.

CNN reported that they've destroyed more than 600 residential buildings since the attack began.