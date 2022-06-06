Watch
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19

Posted at 10:09 AM, Jun 06, 2022
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Buttigieg, who is vaccinated, said he is experiencing mild symptoms.

"I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road," Buttigieg said.

It's unclear when Buttigieg last met with President Joe Biden.

Buttigieg is the latest member of the Biden administration to test positive.

More than half of Biden's cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few months, according to The Hill.

