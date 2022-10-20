Toy gun recalled after posing fire hazard

The Consumer Protection Safety Commission said over 60,000 Gel Blaster SURGE 1.0 toy guns have been recalled due to potential fire hazards.

According to the CPSC, the toy’s lithium-ion battery pack inside the handle can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Gel Blaster has received 30 reports of the toys overheating. There have been no reported injuries.

The CSPC said the toy has a white body and is gray around the handle. The word “SURGE” is printed in orange on the side.

The CSPC said customers can return the toy for a refund by calling Gel Blaster toll-free at 844-435-5387 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. Customers can also email recall@gelblaster.com, or go online at https://gelblaster.com/pages/safety-recall , for a refund.

The toys were sold at retailers and online, including Amazon.com, from August 2020 through October 2021 for about $60.