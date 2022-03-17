Top Ukrainian official says Biden has done more for Ukraine than any other US president

President Joe Biden is receiving praise from a top Ukrainian official.

Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak tweeted that Biden has done more for Ukraine than "any of his predecessors."

Grateful to 🇺🇸, our reliable partner. The @POTUS does more for 🇺🇦 than any of his predecessors. — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) March 17, 2022

The compliment follows Biden's decision to provide Ukraine with an additional $800 million in military equipment.

Biden said his order would equip Ukraine with drones, anti-aircraft systems, firearms and 20 million rounds of ammunition.

The president also signed a budget bill that provides $13.6 billion in both military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

However, Ukraine isn't getting everything it wanted from the U.S.

In a speech to Congress on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy once again asked for the U.S. to implement

a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Biden has repeatedly said he does not support a no-fly zone because it could force U.S. troops to directly engage with Russia and lead to a larger conflict.