Tom Brady and son run sprints together after Bucs practice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s oldest son Jack, 13, joined his dad on the football field.

After the Bucs and Titans finished a joint practice in the grueling Tampa heat, Brady was still working.

Running alongside was Jack, now working as a Bucs’ ball boy.

“It’s great. He’s at a good age,” Brady said. “The more I get to do with him, the better it is. We have a great time together, and it’s really a treat to have him here. He thinks it’s fun, but it’s way better for me having him out here. It’s really, really cool.

“He’s just a great kid. I don’t want to blow his head up too much. He’s probably going to read this. Just a real special kid. It’s fun to be with him. He’s good with everything. Let’s run, let’s go on the boat, let’s golf, let’s ride bikes. I mean, he’s pretty cool with anything.”

Even head coach Bruce Arians has taken notice.

“He’s done a heck of a job,” Arians said. “He knows how to get them back. He’s the ‘get-back’ coach right now. He’s dong a hell of a job.”

Brady also said that Jack is hearing a lot of words on the football field that he typically doesn’t hear at his school. Nevertheless, great father-son bonding time.

This story was originally reported by Kyler Burger on ABCActionNews.com.