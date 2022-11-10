These restaurants will honor vets and active duty with a free meal on Veterans Day

As a thank you to veterans and active duty of the U.S. armed forces, dozens of restaurants are offering free meals on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Check out our list below of different offers. Beverages and gratuity are not included, unless noted.

Many restaurants not listed below may have previously had free meals for veterans. Some of those restaurants are still offering discounts for current and former military.

Offers are good for Friday only unless noted. Offers are at participating locations only for dine-in only, unless otherwise stated, and most require proof of service.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty can receive a free dine-in entrée from Applebee’s special menu. Items include the Bacon Cheeseburger and Fiesta Lime Chicken. Since 2008, Applebee’s has served 10.8 million free meals on Veterans Day. The offer is dine-in only.

California Pizza Kitchen: With proof of service, veterans and active duty can select from a limited menu, which includes six pizzas, four full-size salads or three pasta dishes. The offer is dine-in only.

Chili’s: With proof of service, veterans and active duty can enjoy a free entrée from a menu of four entrees, including boneless wings and the oldtimer with cheese. The offer is dine-in only.

Cici’s Pizza: The restaurant is opening its buffet for current and former military members on Friday.

Denny’s: With a valid military ID, customers can receive a free Grand Slam breakfast from Denny’s from 5 a.m. to noon Friday.

Dunkin: Vets and active duty can get a free doughnut of their choice at participating locations on Friday.

Hard Rock Cafe: All veterans can get a free legendary burger.

Hooters: All day Friday, veterans and active duty military can choose from one of five entrees, including Hooters’ famous wings.

IHOP: From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., veterans and active duty can get free red, white and blueberry pancakes.

Little Caesars: The pizza joint will offer its typical Hot-N-Ready lunch of four slices and a 20-ounce beverage for free to veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Logan’s Roadhouse offers a free entrée to vets and active duty from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday from a special menu. The offer is dine-in only.

Outback Steakhouse: With a valid military ID, Outback Steakhouse offers a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on Friday.

Red Lobster: Red Lobster offers a free Walt’s shrimp, fries and coleslaw entree from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The deal is good for both in-person and carryout dining.

Red Robin: This burger joint offers veterans and active duty a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless fries all day Friday. It is dine-in only.

Ruby Tuesday’s: The chain will provide a garden bar at its restaurants.

Starbucks: Veterans, active duty and military spouses can get a free 12-ounce coffee all day Sunday.