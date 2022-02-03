Tesla issues new recall over faulty seat belt chime

Tesla is recalling more vehicles Thursday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the audible chime may not sound off if a driver’s seat is not fastened.

The recall affects more than 817,000 Tesla vehicles, including 2021 to 2022 Model S and Model X cars, 2017 to 2022 Model 3s and 2020 to 2022 Model Y vehicles.

Federal motor vehicle safety laws require the chimes to sound when cars are started.

Documents from NHTSA show the problem only happens if the driver left the car in the previous drive cycle while the chime was sounding.

The chime will still sound if the car is going more than 13 miles per hour and the seat belt isn’t buckled.

The issue can be fixed with an over-the-air software update.

Tesla will send out the update sometime in February.

Tesla plans to send out notification letters by April 1.

Thursday’s recall comes just days after Tesla announced a separate recall involving its full self-driving feature.

The car software was allowing vehicles to roll through stop signs without coming to a full stop.

Tesla said it is disabling the full self-driving feature with a software update.

