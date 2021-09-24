Tennessee grocery store shooting: Police to provide more info Friday morning

Police in Collierville, Tennessee, will provide an update Friday on a shooting at a local grocery store that left one person dead and a dozen others injured.

The shooting occurred Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. CT at Kroger store located about 30 miles east of Memphis. The suspected shooter was found dead at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police responded to the incident immediately. Bomb technicians were later called to the scene out of an abundance of caution, but it wasn't clear what was found. Officials later added that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

The identity of the shooter and the victims had not been made public as of Friday morning.

Police are expected to address the media at 10 a.m. CT.